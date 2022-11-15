Children’s Day at DAV Public School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Death anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj, an educationist and an ardent follower of Arya Samaj, also a compatriot of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, was celebrated along with Children’s Day. He served as a Principal of DAV College for 25 years and committed the rest of his life to social service. The teachers presented a special assembly and showcased a ‘Nukkad Natak’ accentuating the need to follow the ideals set by the first Prime Minister of India, Jawahar Lal Nehru. Principal Pallavi Sethi paid homage to Mahatma Hansraj and also lauded the efforts of the teachers. She appreciated the remarkable show put up by the teachers and also persuaded the students to learn from the lives of these eminent personalities and imbibe their values in their daily lives.

Seminar on crime at DAV College

Women empowerment-cum-grievance redressal, legal literacy cell and NSS Department of DAV College, Amritsar, organised one day seminar on crime against women. The topic of the seminar was “My Safety, My Responsibility”. The guest speaker was Rakesh Kumar Sharma, ACP (crime against women), Amritsar. Sharma delivered a lecture on the topic of harassment at work places, domestic violence, human trafficking etc. He said women had been victims of humiliation, exploitation and torture by men on different counts. He made the participants aware of the provisions of the law for the protection of women. He advised them to come forward with their problems and grievances, instead of becoming victims. He assured them that police are committed for the security and protection of general public, particularly the women.

Children’s day at SSSS college

The rotaract club of SSSS College of Commerce for Women, Amritsar, celebrated Children’s Day with the students of Class IVth of St Mary School, Majitha Road, Amritsar. A group of Rotractians including 21 students and four teachers were greeted by the Principal Elizabeth Kalyan. The volunteers from the college interacted with the children and told them about India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru in whose memory Children’s Day was celebrated. A short play was also performed by the volunteers of the college on the theme “Cleanliness is next to Godliness”, in order to make the children aware about the importance of cleanliness in their life.

ASHA donates computer to school

ASHA (Amritsar Sacred Heart Alumni) brought a ray of hope to as many as 26 visually challenged girls sheltered and educated at Bibi Bhani Kanya Netarheen Vidyala, a work and training centre, located at Khasa, Amritsar. To mark the occasion of Children’s Day, ASHA members gifted the institute a computer desktop set, with enhanced speaker system to empower the girls with technology in education, along with 1000 pieces of Braille sheets.