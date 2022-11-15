 Children’s Day at DAV Public School : The Tribune India

campus notes

Children’s Day at DAV Public School

Children’s Day at DAV Public School

Kids in jovial mood during Children’s Day celebration at a school.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Death anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj, an educationist and an ardent follower of Arya Samaj, also a compatriot of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, was celebrated along with Children’s Day. He served as a Principal of DAV College for 25 years and committed the rest of his life to social service. The teachers presented a special assembly and showcased a ‘Nukkad Natak’ accentuating the need to follow the ideals set by the first Prime Minister of India, Jawahar Lal Nehru. Principal Pallavi Sethi paid homage to Mahatma Hansraj and also lauded the efforts of the teachers. She appreciated the remarkable show put up by the teachers and also persuaded the students to learn from the lives of these eminent personalities and imbibe their values in their daily lives.

Seminar on crime at DAV College

Women empowerment-cum-grievance redressal, legal literacy cell and NSS Department of DAV College, Amritsar, organised one day seminar on crime against women. The topic of the seminar was “My Safety, My Responsibility”. The guest speaker was Rakesh Kumar Sharma, ACP (crime against women), Amritsar. Sharma delivered a lecture on the topic of harassment at work places, domestic violence, human trafficking etc. He said women had been victims of humiliation, exploitation and torture by men on different counts. He made the participants aware of the provisions of the law for the protection of women. He advised them to come forward with their problems and grievances, instead of becoming victims. He assured them that police are committed for the security and protection of general public, particularly the women.

Children’s day at SSSS college

The rotaract club of SSSS College of Commerce for Women, Amritsar, celebrated Children’s Day with the students of Class IVth of St Mary School, Majitha Road, Amritsar. A group of Rotractians including 21 students and four teachers were greeted by the Principal Elizabeth Kalyan. The volunteers from the college interacted with the children and told them about India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru in whose memory Children’s Day was celebrated. A short play was also performed by the volunteers of the college on the theme “Cleanliness is next to Godliness”, in order to make the children aware about the importance of cleanliness in their life.

ASHA donates computer to school

ASHA (Amritsar Sacred Heart Alumni) brought a ray of hope to as many as 26 visually challenged girls sheltered and educated at Bibi Bhani Kanya Netarheen Vidyala, a work and training centre, located at Khasa, Amritsar. To mark the occasion of Children’s Day, ASHA members gifted the institute a computer desktop set, with enhanced speaker system to empower the girls with technology in education, along with 1000 pieces of Braille sheets.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

2
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

4
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

5
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

6
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

7
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

8
Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

9
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

10
Punjab

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Top News

US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...

Presidency theme: ‘World one family’

India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'

India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1

SC: Conversion by force ‘very serious’, affects national security

Supreme Court: Conversion by force 'very serious', affects national security

WPI drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Police Commissioner meets Sudhir Suri's family, to assess probe

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Drizzle brings nip in the air

30% hit-&-run cases since 2017 untraced in city: RTI

Dream big for developed India, Prez tells children

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Over 1K duped online, 20 held

Counter BJP with facts: Kharge to Congress workers

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests highlight poor amenities

4 nabbed for stealing mobikes, snatching mobiles in two cases

Man booked for stalking 42-yr-old woman