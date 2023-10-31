Children’s storywriter Basarke dead

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 30

Punjabi writer Manmohan Singh Basarke, 65, who earned his name as a storywriter for children, passed away last night.

A pall of gloom descended over literary circles. A quality writer who was expected to enrich the language in his post-retirement days had passed away after remaining unwell for months. His last rites were performed today in Ghanupur Kale by relatives and friends. The pyre was lit by his sons, Karamjit Singh and Bikramjit Singh, besides his brother Inderjit Singh Basarke.

Despite his left leg getting damaged during a road accident in 1987, he did not budge from his passion of serving his mother tongue. He was 28 years old and a father of three minor kids when the accident took place. The same leg had been inflicted earlier with polio in his childhood days.

Having retired as Superintendent in Panchayat Department, Basarke penned dozens of books including ‘Guache Palan Di Dastan’, ‘Muthi Cho Kardi Raet’, ‘Benam Rishtey’, ‘Khara Pani’ and others besides a play on Guru Amardas. He also wrote five research books.