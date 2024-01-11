Chinese dor has taken away traditional charm of kite-flying: Amritsar residents

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, January 10

With time, the fervour associated with flying kites has also been affected. The loud sounds of ‘Bo-Kata’, frequently expressing hurray over the sniping away of a kite of another flyer, has ceased to rent the air after the synthetic string started replacing the traditional ‘dor’.

Aerial duels between two rivals trying to bring down the kites of others has become a thing of the past.

Jaswinder Singh, a local resident, said it was a matter of concern that a healthy sport has been turned into a game of death and people getting injured. “Intense charm of kite flying has disappeared. No longer does kite-flying hold the thrill that it used to before the advent of synthetic string.”

The aficionados of kite-flying say the age-old charm of tradition has been diminished by synthetic string.

Already, screen time has taken away the joy of kite-flying, encroaching upon the leisure time of children. There was a time when it was not unusual to see colourful kites dotting the city skyline.

Children knocking at the doors of their neighbours saying their kites had landed on their rooftop were common. But with synthetic string and awareness campaigns against that harm that it can cause has somewhat eroded the plain simple joy of flying kites.

