Chitrangada turns producer again with film on war hero

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, June 8

Versatile and beautiful Chitrangda Singh is all set to turn producer for the second time with a film on the youngest Paramvir Chakra recipient of the country, Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav PVC, who is a retired commissioned officer in the Indian Army.

Singh, who was in Amritsar to speak on an event ‘Changing the Narrative’, hosted by the Amritsar chapter of FICCI FLO, said she was looking forward to begin the project.

“I am quite excited to work on the project. Yogendra Yadav is the youngest recipient of the Paramvir Chakra in the country. He is one of the very few PVC recipients, who received the highest gallantry award in the country alive. So, it is an interesting story of a real life hero and I want to share it through the medium I love,” she said.

Yogendra Yadav fought in the Kargil war and till date is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra at the age of 19. He is one of the only three living recipients of the Param Vir Chakra in the country’s history and has continued ever since to serve in the Indian Army.

Chitrangda Singh, who was in conversation with FICCI FLO Amritsar chairperson Himani Arora, about breaking the glass ceiling and being a woman with a never-say-die spirit, said that she has learnt to re-discover herself, every time something did not work out, including a phase after giving back-to-back powerful films like Hazaaron Khwahishein Aise, Inkar, Desi Boyz and more. “I love cinema and so in every way I feel that this media interests me. Sometimes the kind of work you want to do is not coming, so I decided to turn producer with Soorma. In a way, I discovered myself by making a film and I am ready for the next one.” While she chose real life stories as a producer, as an actor, she shared that her favourite genre of films is thrillers and romantic dramas.

She also said everything has changed for Bollywood post social media invasion. “In 2005-6, when I made my debut, there was no social media. So, there was no pressure to look perfect or have perfection. Now, with social media visibility being an important part of being an artist, the innocence in everything has been lost, everything is fake,” says the actor who has more than one million followers on Instagram.

She was also all praise for OTT platforms as she feels that their emergence has unearthed so much talent in the industry. “Look at the work people are getting, whether actors, technicians, writers, directors and people behind the scenes. OTTs have really captured the audience through interesting stories and it has become a breeding ground for talent.”

