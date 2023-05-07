Chohla Sahib gets Aam Adami Clinic

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 6

An Aam Aadmi Clinic was inaugurated in Chohla Sahib village by Tarn Taran SDM Ranjish Arora on Friday. The SDM in his address reaffirmed the state government’’s commitment to providing all possible health facilities to residents at their doorstep.

He added that the opening of the Aam Admi Clinic in Chohla Sahib was a significant moment, as the residents now had access to urban facilities right at their doorstep.

Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai was also among those present on the occasion.