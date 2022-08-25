Chorus grows for holding elections to ayurvedic college

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 24

After the successful conduct of elections to the Durgiana temple committee, chorus is growing for holding elections to Lakshmi Narayan Ayurvedic College and Hospital.

It is being run indirectly by the Durgiana committee as seven of its members are part of its 13-member committee, which runs its affairs. Three of its members are life members and an equal number of them are nominated as eminent persons from this field. All of them together elect its president.

Members of the committee are pushing for holding elections to the college as they claim that its last elections were conducted about 11 years ago and have been due for a long time.

Ramesh Sharma, president of the college, said there are about 33 faculty members for nearly 250 students, who gain seats through their rankings in the competitive examinations.

He said, “The hospital has its own constitution and its elections are conducted when members of the management desire so.” He said the previous team remained in office for 18 years.

When approached, Lakshmi Kanta Chawla, president of the Durgiana committee, said since she did not go through the constitution of the college, so she was not in a position to comment on its elections. She demanded that its constitution should be made public.

