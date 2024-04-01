Christians celebrate Easter with fervour, gaiety

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 31

Christians of Amritsar today celebrated Easter, the festival commemorating the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the dead, with utmost zeal.

Prayers for universal peace and harmony were also offered on this occasion by the community members led by the Diocese of Amritsar, Church of North India (CNI).

A dawn service was held at Christian cemetery in Putlighar, followed by sunrise services and morning services in the churches of DoA, CNI, including Christ Church Cathedral, Ram Bagh, St Paul’s Church, Court Road and Epiphany Church, Chheharta.

Talking about the significance of Easter, Rev Dr PK Samantaroy, Bishop, DoA, CNI said mankind came under the judgment of death after they sinned in the Garden of Eden by eating the forbidden fruit. “Easter is a celebration of the Resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ. Besides that, it is also a celebration of death that leads believers to eternal life in heaven through faith in Him. Death is not the end for a believer, but a new life with God Almighty in eternity,” he said.

