Christians hold candlelight prayer, flay attack in church

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 3

On the call given by the Masihi Maha Sabha (MMS), Christians from various denominations, including the Roman Catholic Church, the Church of North India (CNI), the Salvation Army, and Methodist Church, who united under the banner of the MMS, held a candlelight prayer service at their respective churches to pray for peace and harmony following the attack on a church here on Saturday.

The Christian community has been involved in peace-building efforts. Till recently, we enjoyed the patronage of people of all faiths. However, it is painful for us to find ourselves being targeted for persecution on the completely baseless charge of conversion of people by force and allurements — Dr PK Samantaroy, President of MMS

Dr PK Samantaroy, president of the MMS, and Bishop, Diocese of Amritsar (DoA), CNI, said the decision to hold candlelight prayer services at the churches of their respective denominations was taken during a meeting of the MMS held earlier this week.

“The Christian community in Punjab has been deeply involved in inter-faith and peace-building efforts. Till recently, we have enjoyed the patronage of people of all faiths. However, it is really painful for us to suddenly find ourselves being targeted for persecution on the completely baseless charge of conversion of people by force and allurements,” he said.

He said besides offering prayers for peace and harmony among all communities, the candlelight prayer services marked the unity of the Christian community. Bishop Samantaroy urged the government to ensure a speedy investigation into the matter and take strong action against the culprits, besides taking adequate measures to maintain peace and harmony between all faith communities.

In Tarn Taran, members of the Christian community held a candlelight prayer service to pray for peace and harmony in the society after the attack in a church at Thakarpura village in Patti subdivision four days ago. The members gathered in local St Thomas Church and marched in the town.

A prayer was organised by Rev Samual Mattu, priest of the church. He prayed for peace and said the Christian community in Punjab had been deeply involved in interfaith and peace building efforts in the region.