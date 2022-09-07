Christians only preach, not convert, says sabha

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

Taking exception to allegations of forced conversions, heads of the Roman Catholic Church, the Dioceses of Amritsar and Chandigarh, the Church of North India (CNI), the Salvation Army, and Methodist Church, who have united under the banner of Masihi Maha Sabha (MMS), have asserted that the mainline churches have never used any kind of force or allurements to convert anyone nor does it nurture any such future agenda.

Dr PK Samantaroy, president, MMS, and Bishop, Diocese of Amritsar, CNI, said the MMS members had made their stance about conversion very clear in the meeting held on September 1. “We had amply clarified that our job is just to preach the word of God. We do not force or allure anyone to convert to Christianity. Only God can convert a person,” he said.