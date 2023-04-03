Christians take out ‘Peace March’ to mark Palm Sunday

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

Members of the Christian community held a ‘Peace March’ here today under the banner of the Diocese of Amritsar (DoA), Church of North India (CNI), on the occasion of Palm Sunday, observed as ‘Peace Day’ annually.

Holding palm branches, symbolising triumph, and crosses made of palm leaves, the community members marched through different areas of the city to spread the message of peace and unity.

Special worship services were held before the peace march at the churches falling within the purview of the DoA, in Amritsar, Ajnala, Batala, Khem Karan, Tarn Taran, Attari, and Bhindi Saidan.

The members of these churches led by the convenors of these areas took out small processions, which later converged into the main procession that started from St Paul’s Church, Court Road.

Dr PK Samantaroy, Bishop, DoA, said that ‘Palm Sunday’ commemorates the triumphant entry of Lord Jesus Christ into Jerusalem ahead of His Crucifixion on Good Friday. “As per the tradition, Christians hold a Palm Sunday procession with branches of Palm trees in their hands. Palm Sunday is observed as ‘Peace Day’ every year to pray for world peace,” he added.