Church joins drive against drugs

Amritsar, March 11

A campaign against drug de-addiction by the Diocese of Amritsar (DoA), Church of North India (CNI), is set to gain momentum with the DOA all set to collaborate with the Punjab Government, the Health Department and the police to spread awareness against the drug menace.

Stating that awareness about drug abuse was the first step towards de-addiction, Daniel B Das of the CNI said the diocese was already running awareness campaigns at different levels. “We aim to reach out to the maximum number of addicts for their benefit and that of the society they live in. This is why we desire collaboration with the Punjab Government, Health Department and police, besides kin of affected folks,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Anurag Paul, vice-president, AAP minority wing, who is also a social activist, said the youth should avoid the contraband.

Bhikhiwind DSP Preetinder Singh said the police were doing their best to curtail drug circulation by taking preventive measures. “Besides enhancing patrolling of the areas that are most prone to drug trafficking, we are making a large number of seizures daily besides nabbing the peddlers and spreading awareness through various means about the drug menace among the victims of abuse,” he added.

Sarwan Singh Dhun, MLA, said the state Punjab Government was taking all possible measures to curtail it.

#drug menace