Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines' management to install CCTV cameras

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 2

Following the vandalisation of religious statues in Patti subdivision of Tarn Taran recently, senior police officers, led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Dr Naresh Arora, supervised security arrangements at various religious places here on Friday.

He was accompanied by Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal. He visited Mata Lal Devi Temple Rani Ka Bagh, Panch Rattan Mandir in Chheharta, St Mary Catholic Church located at Gumtala bypass, St Paul’s Cathedral Church, New Rialto, Jama Masjid at Hall Gate, etc, among other religious shrines here. The ADGP interacted with cops and managements of these religious shrines.

While interacting with senior police authorities, he asked the managements of these shrines to install better quality CCTVs at shrines.

He said on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav, senior police officers from the Punjab Police headquarters were checking security arrangements at various religious places across the state following the Tarn Taran incident. He said anti-social elements were trying to create a rift between different communities to disturb the peaceful situation in the state.

While talking to senior police officers, he asked them to increase PCR teams and patrolling near vulnerable places. He also asked managements of religious places to install CCTVs at various routes to the shrines.

Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said there were 391 gurdwaras, 300 temples, 69 churches, 31 mosques and nine deras falling under the Amritsar city Police Commissionerate. He said the security scenario had been checked at all shrines. He said around 1,140 cops had been deputed on 41 special nakas in the city, which were being supervised by seven ADCP (Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police) and 12 ACP (Assistant Commissioners of Police) rank officers.

#gaurav yadav #punjab police #tarn taran