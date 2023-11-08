CIA staff arrest man with pistol, cartridge

Amritsar, November 7
Personnel of Crime Investigating Agency (CIA)-2 nabbed a miscreant with a .32 bore pistol and one cartridge in Guru Ki Wadali area here on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Sonu, of Khaparkheri village in the district.
Dilbagh, in-charge, CIA Staff-2, stated that ASI Lajpat Rai from CIA Staff got a tip-off about the accused. On the basis of the information, CIA Staff raided Guru Ki Wadali area and nabbed Gurpreet Singh with a .32 bore pistol.
A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him by the Chheharta police in this regard. The accused will be produced in a court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...