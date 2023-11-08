CIA staff arrest man with pistol, cartridge

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

Personnel of Crime Investigating Agency (CIA)-2 nabbed a miscreant with a .32 bore pistol and one cartridge in Guru Ki Wadali area here on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Sonu, of Khaparkheri village in the district.

Dilbagh, in-charge, CIA Staff-2, stated that ASI Lajpat Rai from CIA Staff got a tip-off about the accused. On the basis of the information, CIA Staff raided Guru Ki Wadali area and nabbed Gurpreet Singh with a .32 bore pistol.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him by the Chheharta police in this regard. The accused will be produced in a court.