CICSE exam results

Amritsar: Students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Basant Avenue, came out with flying colours in Class X-ICSE Board Examination, 2023-2024. Of the 128 students appeared for class X boards, 44 among them scored 90% and above. Principal Nirmal Kaur said the result of the school has been 100 per cent, under which Harkirat Singh got 98.8 per cent marks, Amanit Kaur got 98.6 per cent marks and second place, Asneet Kaur and Anshdeep Singh Gill got 98.4 per cent marks.

Holy Heart Presidency School

Holy Heart Presidency School has once again made headlines with its exceptional performance in the ICSE and ISC examinations for the 2023-24 academic session. With a resounding 100% pass percentage, the school has set a new benchmark for excellence in education. A total of 252 students appeared for the ISC exams this year, and the results have been nothing short of outstanding. Divleen Kaur emerged as the school topper in Class X, securing the first position with an outstanding score of 96.8% marks. Additionally, 10 students in Class X scored above 95%, 38 students above 90%, and 45 students above 85% marks.

Shri Ram Ashram Sr Sec School

Students of Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School added another feather to the cap of school by performing well in in ICSE & ISC grade X and XII Board Examination. The school registered 100 per cent result in the exams. Pooja of Class X stood first in the school with 92% marks. Ashish Sharma bagged second position with 90% and Rishita at third place with 88%. Two students secured more than 90% marks, 13 students more than 80% marks . Total 39 students of grade X appeared in the examination and out of them 34 students obtained first division. Ritika of grade XII is the school topper in Science stream with 89% marks. Vinay Singh Rathore of Science stream stood second with 88% marks whereas Arushi Mahajan of Commerce stream bagged third position with 87% marks. All the 24 appeared students of grade XII secured first division. Principal Neetu Sharma congratulated the students and their proud parents for this exuberant accomplishment.

zonal kho kho meet

Revel Dale Public School hosted Zonal Level Kho Kho tournament for boys and girls. In this tournament that was held under the aegis of CISCE 18 schools were represented by more than 400 young boy and girl athletes. All the matches were very well contested. All the young Kho Kho players demonstrated top class skills, strengths and stamina. this tournament that lasted for two days students of Revel Dale Public School stood out. In Boys category they got the most coveted 1st position in under 14 category. In Girls category they bagged 1st position in under 14 category and second positions in under 17 and under 19 category.

Funathon at Woodstock school

Funathon was organised for the primary wing of Woodstock. The main motive to organize this event was to encourage and engage the students to develop their fine motor skills. The fun filled games and activities which promotes fine motor skill development of the children should be made a part the academics, said Chairperson Dr Satinder Nijjar. The event was executed well under the guidance of Principal Ancy.

NEP seminar organised

A national seminar was organised at Sri Sai College of Education, Badhani, Pathankot campus, on National Education Policy-2020. The theme was to make students aware about a paradigm shift in the National Education Policy 2020 higher education system. Group Chairman SK Punj, MD Tripta Punj and CMD Kanwar Tushar Punj welcomed Dr Amit Kauts, (Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar), Dr Deepa Sikand Kauts from Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar), Dr Rajeev Ratan Sharma (University of Jammu), Dr JN Baliya (Central University Jammu) who were key speakers.

