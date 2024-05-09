CII Town Hall brings together voters, nominees

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

The ‘CII recently held a series: ‘CII Amritsar Citizens Town Hall’ wherein representatives of various sectors from Amritsar interacted with the LS polls’ contenders. In these five events, over the course of the last ten days, CII hosted candidates who intend to stand in the General Elections. The representatives presented a compiled wishlist: ‘Amritsar Vision@2030’ and held discussions with them regarding matters of economic, social, trade and education sectors. The five events were held with Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal (AAP), Anil Joshi (SAD), Taranjit Singh Sandhu (BJP), Gurjeet Singh Aujla (INC) and Emaan Singh Mann (SAD-A). Representatives from industry, trade, NGO’s, educationists and others from all walks of life and over 19 associations participated in these Town Hall meets.

CII Amritsar Zone Chairman Naavniit Miterr chaired the meetings along with representatives of various organisations and members of society from the city. He urged all present to unlock their potential and make Amritsar a hub for industry and innovation. He said the city would become a shining example of growth and development in the region.

Presenting the statement of the event Gunbir Singh, Founder and Chairman of CII Amritsar presented the aspirations of the people of Amritsar and sought modus operandi from the candidates on fulfilling these wishes. He said the purpose of these events was to motivate people to vote for their preferred candidates after hearing their thoughts and vision.

The Vision @2030 document that was presented contained the expectations that people had from their elected representatives. These included, enhancing city infrastructure for improved cleanliness and functionality, fostering job opportunities and economic growth, implementing fiscal reforms for sustainable revenue generation and promoting environment friendly farming practices, tackling environmental challenges through water conservation, soil restoration and air quality improvement, while also revitalising industrial and commercial sectors, combating drug abuse, support rehabilitation efforts, and to ensure access to social welfare schemes and funding.

The document also tabled issues relating to logistics and connectivity of the city, tourism, garbage disposal and sanitation.

The two most important areas, opening of Indo-Pak trade and NRI linkage with Amritsar, were pushed.

Among the significant problems regarding road connectivity and local transport in the city, were the lack of last-mile connects. The public transport in city needs last mile connections to the city hubs through optimal use of BRTS and further through electric vehicles only. But the BRTS project was hung up since last year. The demand of making the walled city free of combustion engines was also raised.

