City all set to ring in New Year with elan

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

Saying a warm welcome to the coming year in the December chill is fun when spirits are high and the party is on. Bidding the year adieu in high spirits, city party revellers are set to dance their way into 2023 as several high-profile events are lined up for New Year’s eve.

Theme parties, celebrity DJs and five-course meals, if that’s not enough to get you in the party mode, then here’s more. Gobindgarh Fort, the heritage property in heart of city, is set to host UK raised Indian singer Ash Singh (Ashutosh Ganguly), famous for Bollywood songs Te Amo (Dum Maaro Dum) and the recent Thumkeshwari (Bhediya). Ash will be performing live in concert for the first time in city.

Another high-profile event will be at Elgin Café, hosting celebrity DJ Anil, who has played at several Bollywood weddings, including Diya Mirza, Aaparshakti Khurana. He is a regular in party circuit in Dubai, Thailand and other party capitals of the world. Currently, one of the most sought after DJs in business, the party will offer Amritsaris an experience to groove into 2023 with the best music for sure.

Several other events on New Year’s eve are planned with Punjabis singers and performers set to host the city party crowd.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the Covid-19 advisory issued by the Centre and watchful eye on the status of Covid-19 cases in the country, the hosts and planners are sticking to basic protocol regarding Covid-19 safety. Though masks have not been made mandatory and no restrictions of social gatherings or number of people at any event, let’s hope that 2023 begins on a safe note.