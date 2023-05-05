City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 4

The commuters at newly constructed flyover in Islamabad have now a reason to slow down and capture the illuminating art installation depicting the Gurmukhi alphabets that has been attracting attention for the past three days.

The district administration has commissioned city-based artist Sumeet Dua to create art works that will be displayed at several public spaces, including busy commute routes, across the city under the project for aesthetic transformation of Amritsar. The administration had approved several art projects before the G20 Summit was hosted in Amritsar. In continuation with the project, Sumeet Dua has unveiled two installations at Islamabad flyover and Cantonment roundabout. The installations, in a mix of modern art and heritage character of city, have been done in metal, with a team of 8-10 artists working under Dua.

Butterfly installations at the roundabout outside the Cantonment road by artist Sumit Dua in Amritsar on Thursday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

“Butterfly Symphony” is an art installation that evokes a sense of movement and harmony, symbolising the dance and flutter of butterflies. The vibrant colours of the installation reflect the joy and freedom that these creatures embody, inviting viewers to pause and appreciate the grace and beauty of butterflies as they navigate the urban landscape. The project is part of a beautification initiative undertaken by the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar, aimed at enhancing the city’s aesthetic appeal and creating a more vibrant public space. Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Sudan inspired us to this public art in open spaces and approved the ideas,” said Sumeet Dua.

He said that Akhar Chowk emphasises the idea that language is deeply rooted in culture and history, and suggests that the installation represents a visual metaphor for the way language grows and evolves over time. The idea of the Gurmukhi letters as trees, but broadens the scope to include all alphabets and languages. It could be seen as a celebration of linguistic diversity and the beauty of written language.

His team will also be working to transform pillars of the flyover running across Kacheri Chowk, into wall paintings by creating Punjabi folk art inspired murals. “There is a lot of scope for open art display in our city, especially with the kind of heritage character that we already possess structurally. The G20 Summit preparations have opened up possibilities for aesthetic makeover of the city, to connect the citizens to art by bringing it into their everyday life. Unlike closed door art exhibits, open art spaces pique interest of people, who otherwise have nothing related to art,” he said.

Dua, whose earlier installations and murals have been displayed at GNDU and Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in city, said that past few months have seen many nooks and corners of city turned into interesting art exhibits and graffiti. “It’s a welcome step. This will also prompt people to keep these creative spaces clean as they are visually appealing, encouraging a sense of responsibility towards them,” he said.