City-based firm showcases products at millets conference in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 19

A city-based company preparing snacks made from millets was selected to showcase its products free of cost at the Global Millets Conference underway in New Delhi.

Anoop Bansal, the group’s proprietor, said he was exhibiting an assortment of 92 products of which 42 are based on millet. He said following the invitation of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), his group got the opportunity to showcase the products at the international forum free of cost.

“Around 100 millet-based companies having good packaging and export quality products from across the country were displaying their products,” he said and added that they got an opportunity to take part in the buyer-cum-seller meet to promote the export of millets and millet-based products at a global platform.

He said his company specialised in preparing roasted millet-based snacks. The products range include ragi flakes mix, nine-in-one flakes mix, jowar flakes mix, five-grain mix, bajra mix, nutri diet mix and other products. He added that they were in talk with delegates from Italy, Malaysia and Dubai regarding the export of these snacks.

He thanked the government for extending the exhibition by three more days. It will now conclude on March 22.

He said the most liked product by the delegates was a mixture of five grains which includes soy nuts, wheat nuts, roasted bajra, corn and grams.