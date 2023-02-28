City-based researcher Chopra gets best science teacher award

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 27

Vibha Chopra, working at the Physics Department of Amritsar DAV College, has been honoured with the Dr Roshan Lal Aggarwal Best Science Teacher Award. The award was given to her at the 26th Punjab Science Congress held at Guru Granth Sahib World University. A gold medal and Rs 7,500 was presented to her on the occasion.

College principal Amardeep Gupta congratulated Vibha on her achievement. Gupta said earlier, she had been honoured with the Asian Research Excellence Award 2022.

Vibha has published more than 35 research papers and registered presence in more than 51 science seminars and workshops. During the pandemic, she had also made a sanitiser dispensing machine. She has also registered five national and international-level patents in her name.

Vibha is also a member of the Indian Association of Nuclear Chemists and Allied Scientists (IANCAS), the Luminescence society of India (LSI) and the Punjab Academy of Sciences.