City-based writer bags Emily Dickinson award

Amritsar, February 8
Vanshika Mehta, a student of DAV College, Amritsar, has brought laurels to the city by bagging 21st Century Emily Dickinson Award for her book “Mine and Thine” published under the Book Leaf Publishing House.
Vanshika participated in a competitive writing contest organised in the memory of noted American writer Emily Dickinson, which asked participants to write and complete a book in 21 days.
Vanshika’s college today held a special ceremony to honour her for her achievement. Earlier, she had bagged Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award along with a medal and a shield.
