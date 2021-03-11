City Bishop Samantaroy decorated with Cross of St Augustine

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

Amritsar’s Bishop Dr PK Samantaroy was decorated with the coveted Cross of St Augustine by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, during the 15th Lambeth Conference held at the University of Canterbury in Kent, South East England.

Usually a decennial event, the Lambeth Conference 2022, dedicated to the theme ‘God’s Church for God’s World’, was held after 14 years.

The Lambeth Conference is the only official conference of the Anglican Churches, which recognises only the Church of North India (CNI) and the Church of South India (CSI).

In a statement, Dr Samantaroy said the Cross of St Augustine was an award of merit (the second highest international award for service within the Anglican Church) conferred on the members of the Anglican Communion, who have made significant contributions to the global communion.

He is one of the 13 members of the Design Group and one of the seven members of the Working Group of the 15th Lambeth Conference, comprising Anglican leaders from across the world, to be decorated with the honour.

The event witnessed the participation of over 600 Anglican Bishops and around 450 of their spouses from around the world.

Dr Samantaroy and his wife Rev Lily Samantaroy were the only ones from India, who addressed two separate sessions in the plenum. The Lambeth Conference witnessed discussions on human dignity and the environment.