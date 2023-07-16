City boy Aditya shines in CUET

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, July 15

City boy Aditya Gupta scored 99.39 percentile in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 exams, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday. Aditya scored 100 percentile in all five subjects and 99.39 percentile in the general test achieving the feat of clearing the coveted exam with flying colours.

Aditya, a student of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, scored 96.4% marks in his CBSE Class XII exams this year and wanted to get admission into the college of his choice affiliated to Delhi University.

My brother helped me prepare for the CUET as I did not take any coaching or tuitions. I want to pursue economics honours to make a career as a financial analyst. Aditya

“I am happy with my results as I had never planned to take the commerce stream. I wanted to pursue law and I also appeared in the entrance exams for law in December last year. But later, instinctively, I chose commerce and started preparing for CUET,” shared Aditya, who aims to get into St Stephens or SRCC.

He credits his CUET success to his elder brother Samarth, who is currently pursuing accounting. “He helped me prepare for CUET as I did not take any coaching or tuitions. I want to pursue economics honours or BCom honours and make a career as a financial analyst,” said Aditya.

Adiya’s father Amit Gupta runs a textile retail business and mother Shilpa Gupta owns a boutique. “The entire family is proud of him and we hope that his hard work pays off and he could be able to take up the course of his choice in the college he desires,” said his mother Shilpa.