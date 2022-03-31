City boy sets record with 170 one-handed claps in 30 secs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

Eat, sleep, clap, repeat. That seemed to be Akshit Aery’s mantra for the past one year. Aery, a student of mass communication at DAV College, has set one of the quickest, if not the quirkiest, record feat. He has clapped his way into record books by setting a new record for maximum number of one-handed claps in 30 secs. Akshit did 170 claps in 30 seconds and has been awarded a certificate and gold medal documenting his feat by India Book of Records. A theatre artiste by passion and aspiring media professional shared that it was his determination to do something different that made him finally, achieve it.

“I always thought about making some kind of record in my name so I could be famous. So, I used to keep a track of what kind of records people make and I came across a video about a person attempting to make a record in clapping. After that I practiced continuously, keeping my time limit between one to five minutes and gradually, increasing my number of claps and reducing time period. It took almost one year for me to finally make the record,” he shared.

Akshit was also honoured by his college for his record feat. Principal of DAV College Dr Rajesh Kumar said his focus and will to achieve his goal was commendable and inspiring. “We hope he will soon make a world record,” he said.

What next? Akshit said he is now practicing to break the world record in clapping. “The current world record is 468 claps in one minute. I hope I am able to break it.”