Amritsar boys, girls win powerlifting title

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

The district weightlifting team, both boys and girls, won the state-level championship held under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. Local weightlifters clinched a total of eight golds, one silver and three bronze medals.

Sukhchain Singh Kahlon, District Sports Officer, Amritsar, informed that among the boys, Samir Singh, a local, won the first position in the 49 kg weight category of the Under-14 age-group and Navtej Singh bagged gold in the 43 kg weight category. In the Under-21 age-group, Surinderpal Singh won a gold medal in the 89 kg weight category and Dilbagh Singh won gold in the 102 kg weight category. Hushanpreet Singh won silver in 81 kg weight category (U-30).

In girls’ category, Lavjot Kaur won gold in the 40 kg weight category of Under-14 age-group. In Under-21 category, Ro Mary won the gold medal in the 87 kg weight category. In Under-30, Manpreet Kaur won gold in 45 kg weight category and Sandeep Kaur bagged bronze medal in 81 kg weight category.

