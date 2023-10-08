City college shines in zonal youth fest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 7

The Zonal Youth Festival of the Guru Nanak Dev University for Government/Constituent Colleges and Associates Institutes concluded at Dashmesh Auditorium of the university. In ‘A’ Division, S R Government College for Women, Amritsar, bagged the first position, followed by NJSA Government College, Kapurthala, which secured the second position and Government College, Gurdaspur, third position.

In ‘B’ division, Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Co.Ed. College, Jalandhar, secured the first position followed by Bebe Nanaki University College, Mithra (Kapurthala) that secured the second position and Amardeep Singh Shergill Memorial College, Mukandpur, third.

In the category of Associate Institute, SSSS College of Arts for Women, Amritsar, was adjudged the first best team while Sri Guru Teg Bahadur College for Women, Amritsar, got the second position. Dr Amandeep Singh, in charge, Youth Welfare, gave trophies to winning teams and congratulated all participating teams. Dr Amandeep Singh, in charge, of these youth festivals shared that a team of student volunteers, and teacher-mentors from the university campus were driving these festivals forward and ensuring a smooth functioning of the competitions. The Competition for theatre events, fine arts and literary events were held on the concluding day. Dr Amandeep Singh said Zonal Youth Festival of Educational Colleges would be organised on October 10-11.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU #Kapurthala