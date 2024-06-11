City gets new Police Commissioner

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 10

Ranjit Singh Dhillon joined as the new Police Commissioner (CP) of Amritsar here today. Earlier, he was posted as the DIG, Ferozepur, Border Range, before being transferred to Amritsar two days ago.

IGP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar handed over the charge to Dhillon.

He was among the eight police officials, who were transferred in the first list, released by the Punjab Government after the Lok Sabha elections held recently.

Dhillon served at various positions in Batala, Patiala and Tarn Taran before being promoted as DIG, Ferozepur range, one-and-half-year ago. Dhillon was accorded guard of honour by the Punjab Police personnel before he took charge ss Police Commissioner on Monday.

Talking to the media, Dhillon said maintaining law and order and policing in a professional manner would always be his priority while a zero-tolerance approach would be adopted against gangsters, drug peddlers and miscreants.

“This is my first posting in the holy city which has its own challenges because of revered places like the Golden Temple and other historic and heritage sites. Many VVIPs visit the city every day,” Dhillon said.

“Our main duty is detection and prevention of the crime. Complaints would be dealt with on priority basis and resolved as early as possible,” said the newly appointed Police Commissioner.

“Drug addiction has been a challenge in Punjab, especially in the border belt, but it is more of a social problem and every section of society should come forward to play their role to eradicate the menace. As far as legal action is concerned, the Punjab Police would not leave any stone unturned to check the problem,” Dhillon added.

He said necessary steps would be taken to address the problem of traffic congestion in different parts of the city.

