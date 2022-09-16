City girl bags top rank in BDS examination

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

Urvashi Aggarwal, a final year student at Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, bagged the first position in the state, as the result of the BDS Examination conducted by Baba Farid University of Health and Sciences was declared. She scored 1285 out of 1600 marks. Speaking of her performance, Dr Kavipal Singh, the Principal of SGRD dental college, said it was a proud moment for college and her family. “It’s a great achievement by our student, who has made the institute proud by outshining all others in the field,” he said.

He also said Baba Farid University conducted the examination of all the 14 dental colleges of the state.

Urvashi’s parents celebrated the success of their daughter by praising her. “She is quite hard working, determined and passionate person, who has always managed to secure her goals. We are proud and pray for her success,” said her father, who is a businessman. Her mother works at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.