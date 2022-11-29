City girl ICA nominee to cricket assn council

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

Amritsar-based former cricketer from Punjab Baljeet Kaur has been appointed as the female Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) representative nominee to the Apex Council of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

Baljeet, who was serving as an assistant coach for women’s cricket team for the past one year, will be the member of the Apex Council, which is the principal governing body of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) state/member association.

While sharing the information from the PCA office in SAS Nagar, she said as the female representative nominee, she would work towards improving the standards of training of women cricketers and tapping potential sports talent early.

“In line with the recent development, BCCI’s announcement for equal pay for women and men cricketers has definitely been a step in the right direction to counter gender disparity in sports. With this, we also need to work towards improving training and other facilities being provided to women cricketers to ensure that they receive the right support and guidance to enhance their abilities. My focus would to work towards increased representation of women cricketers, their needs and requirements,” said Baljeet.

The post of the female representative nominee for the PCA council had been vacant for a while as the ICA’s Board of directors, could not nominate any individual on account of certain requirements under the ICA nomination policy not being fulfilled.