city Gymnasts to play in manila

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Four girl students of Khalsa College Public School, GT Road, under Khalsa College Governing Council will participate in the 14th Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championship in Manila, Philippines. Out of 16 Indian players, four from the school have been selected, as they will showcase their skills in the championship to be held from May 31 to June 3. School principal Amarjit Singh Gill congratulated the selected students. Around 20 countries, including Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan and Vietnam will participate. He said that an Indian contingent of 16 players would participate in the 14th Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championship. Gill said that out of 16 Indian players, four school girls Preeti, Manaswani Narayanan, Damanjit Kaur and Geetanshi Kaushik will be showcasing their skills in the said game.

BBK DAV gets ‘A’ grade for green cover

BBK DAV College for Women has received a certificate of recognition from Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE). The college has been accredited with an overall `A’ grade in National Rural Institutions Sustainability Grading (NRISG) 2022-23. Out of the five-pronged sustainability parameters of the NISR, the college has been awarded ‘A’ grade for green cover on campus and surface water harvesting and ‘A’ grade for rooftop water harvesting, rooftop solar system and water management. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said the college is invested in advancing sustainability and environment stewardship. The principal commended MGNCRE coordinators Surbhi Sethi and Dr Nidhi Aggarwal for their relentless efforts in achieving sustainability goals.

World No-Tobacco Day observed

Dr Rabindranath Tagore Literary Club of Goodwill organised a special assembly on ‘World No-Tobacco Day’. Seeratjot Kaur of Class 9 gave an informative speech on the subject to the students. Prabnoor Kaur of Class 7 also presented a poem. Kawalpreet Kaur, patron of the club, conducted a quiz. Principal Amandeep Singh gave information about this year’s theme, “We need food, not tobacco’ and informed the students about taking balanced food, participating in sports to maintain health and explain the bad effects of tobacco. A poster-making competition was also held. Anmolpreet Kaur, Khusi and Gurvansh Singh of Class 7 secured the first, second and third position. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur lauded the participants and gave away merit certificates to the winners. All staff and students were present on this day.

Amritsar students shine at Olympiad

Three students from the city have achieved international ranks in the SOF Olympiad 2022-23. Aarush Gupta, a student of fourth grade from Excelsum High School, Devagya Mehra of sixth grade and Jafarjot Singh of ninth grade from Spring Dale Senior School bagged International Mathematics Olympiad rank-2, and received an international silver medal along with a merit certificate. In the SOF Olympiad Examination 2022-23, approximately 60 lakh students from 70 countries participated, with more than 60,000 students from Amritsar alone. Schools such as Spring Dale Senior School, DAV International School, Holy Heart Presidency School, Guru Nanak Dev Global Academy were among the participants.The Science Olympiad Foundation conducted an awards ceremony at Delhi to present the awards for the academic year 2022–2023.

Workshop on ‘experiential learning’

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School organised a workshop on ‘Experiential learning’ for teachers on Thursday under the direction of Chairman Avinash Mohindru and Director Principal, Dr Anita Bhalla. The workshop was conducted by the CBSE resource person, Dapinder Kaur (Principal and Assistant Director, Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Amritsar). The workshop started with the traditional lighting of the lamp. Director Principal, Dr Anita Bhalla warmly welcomed the resource person, Dapinder Kaur. She emphasised the importance of experiential learning in today’s education system. TNS

Universal academy honours achievers

Tarn Taran: Universal Academy at its annual prize distribution function on Thursday honoured and appreciated the students who participated in various co-curricular activities of EDAC, NCC and annual school activities. The guests and parents were welcomed by the NCC Air Wing cadets. The school students presented songs and dances. Gurbachan Singh, Deputy District Education Officer (Secondary), being a Punjabi writer, explained the importance of Punjabi culture and civilisation. Chairman Jitendra Sood on behalf of the academy's management extended gratitude to the people for their cooperation. Head of the institute, Dr Sanjeev K Kochar, presented a vote of thanks.