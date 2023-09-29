City lawyers call off strike after three cops arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 28

The lawyers who were on strike for the past two days at the District Courts Complex here ended their protest following the orders issued by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana wherein it stated that the matter pertaining to the torture of a Muktsar-based lawyer had been resolved.

Pardeep Kumar Saini, president, Amritsar Bar Association, said the matter had been resolved with the intervention of the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and three police officials had been arrested. He said the government had also constituted a SIT to probe the matter.

Saini said the legal fraternity would resume their duties from tomorrow (Friday). The Amritsar Bar Association had earlier observed no work day on Wednesday and Thursday in protest against the ‘custodial torture’ of lawyer Varinder Singh.