City likely to be venue for G20 summit

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 4

With the city expected to be the venue for the 2023 G20 summit, the Municipal Corporation Commissioner on Saturday held a meeting with officials to upgrade the infrastructure and cleanliness in the city.

A review meeting regarding this summit was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj in the Municipal Corporation office. At the meeting, the Commissioner issued orders to the officials and heads of various departments for high-level improvements in the city.

The MC called for enhancing activities of the health and sanitation wing to prepare the city for the G20 summit. “All secondary points of garbage collection would be removed before the summit. There should be no construction and demolition waste in the city. Best quality dustbins will be installed in marketplaces and public areas. Challans should be issued and FIRs filed against people for littering. Data will be collected regarding the air quality index at various locations in the city,” said the Commissioner.

He directed the officials to take immediate action on the Bhagtanwala garbage dump. He asked them to start full capacity bioremediation work.

The officials concerned were asked to operate and maintain traffic lights. If more traffic lights are required, these should be installed immediately. Streetlights should in working condition.