City looks forward to a colourful Holi

With no pandemic curbs, festivities set to make a comeback after two years

Students of Guru Nanak Dev University celebrate Holi in Amritsar on Thursday. photo: Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, March 17

After two years of low-key celebrations, Holi festivities are set to bring colours back into the lives of city residents. The Covid-19 pandemic had cast its shadow over the most colourful and zaniest of all festivals, but the pandemic now in control and restrictions relaxed, Amritsaris are all set to enjoy the day in an unfettered manner.

Natural colours at home

Green and safe being the mantra this Holi, natural colours can be easily made at home, using food ingredients which are present in every kitchen. More importantly, as these are made of food ingredients, these are edible and cause no harm to eyes or even if swallowed mistakenly. Even kids aren't at risk with the natural colours. A wide array of colours can be prepared at home using powder of arrowroot, henna, rattanjot, turmeric and annato seeds.

Flower shower this year

Another trend this year seems to be of 'pushpa Holi'. Marigold, tesu, amaltas, rind of pomegranate, slice of beetroot for deep pink or magenta, madder rhizome of turmeric for yellow shade, and golden drop roots for deep red, henna leaves for green, annatto seeds for orange and jacaranda flowers for blue can be used. Rose and dahlia can be mixed for fragrance. For wet solution, these can be mixed in water, soaked overnight to get a deep colour.

Durgiana Temple will be hosting ‘Tesu ki Holi’, a tradition followed by devotees and management during the Holi festivities. Devotees throng the temple to play Holi with tesu flowers and with artistes dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha. The Hola Mohalla festivities are already underway and the bazaars inside the walled city are lined up with water guns, colours and other festive goodies.

“The sales have been good as compared to previous years. Keeping in mind the situation last year, special orders were taken for organic colours this year. Last year, we had not even managed to sell half of the stocks, but this year, we have had good sales till now,” said Tilak Raaj, a vendor at Katra Baghian.

In the absence of any restrictions like last year, several city hotels, cafes and resorts have announced Holi parties with live bands and offers on food and beverages to bring in party revellers. A number of private parties are being hosted by those still cautious of the COVID-19 scenario. This means business for the hospitality industry, which remained in limbo throughout the festive season due to the pandemic last year.

The local market has been swarmed by natural or organic colours that seem to be in demand. Given the awareness regarding chemical-free colours and green festivities rising, there is a huge demand of flowers like amaltas, marigold, tesu and roses. “We have sold increased amount of marigold and tesu flowers as most people nowadays prefer making natural colours at home. People also ask for lilies as it’s the latest in playing ‘Pushpa Holi,” said Raju, a flower vendor at the Lawrance road outside Bijli Pehalwan temple.

The trend of ‘Pushpa Holi’, he said, has caught up only from last year when people played safe and restricted to their homes due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, kick-starting the festivities in the city, staff and inmates of the Nari Niketan Complex, Amritsar, under the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development, celebrated Holi with natural colours and flowers. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ruhi Dugg joined in the celebrations. Students at the GNDU also celebrated Holi by organising on-campus activities. With offline education now resuming, students in hostels enjoyed celebrating with their friends after two years. “It feels great to enjoy the festival with friends, whom we met almost after one-and-a-half year. Holi used to be fun in the university before the pandemic disrupted any kind of normalcy. It felt normal after so long,” shared Nikita Garg, a student.

Sewa kendras shut

The sewa kendras in the district will remain closed on March 18 on the account of Holi. The DC office informed that no offline work would be carried out or processed through on March 18.

