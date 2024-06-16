City police conduct cordon & search ops in three zones

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 15

The police carried out cordon and search operations (CASOs) in various areas and three zones in the city on Saturday. The search operations were led by the Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCPs) and all the Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and SHOs and police post in-charges checked the sensitive areas of the three zones of Amritsar Police Commissionerate.

On the instructions of Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Ranjit Singh Dhillon and DCP, Law and Order, Alam Vijay Singh, the cordon and search operations were conducted at Noori Mohalla and Gujarpura under the limits of C Division police station in the early hours today. In Zone-1 area, a team led by ADCP-1 Dr Darpan Ahluwalia and ACP Maninder Pal Singh questioned habitual offenders and history sheeters and impounded a few vehicles without registration numbers.

Similarly, in Zone-2, ADCP-2 Prabhjot Singh Virk and ACP (North) Varinder Singh Khosa along with SHOs conducted a search operation in Indira Colony in Mustafabad area. In Zone-3, ADCP-3 Navjot Singh along with a team of police personnel conducted a search operation in different areas of Verka. Apart from this, checking was conducted at the bus stand by the SHO, A-Division police station.

Police Commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon stated that such special search operations will be conducted by the city police to root out drugs and crack a whip on bad elements. “The Amritsar Commissionerate Police is on 24-hour standby to maintain law and order and peace and ensure safety of the public,” he said.

Besides, as a part of the morning ‘Walk and Talk’ campaign, the officials concerned interacted with local residents to curb drug addiction and sought their suggestions and appealed to them to report any drug dealing in their areas. The names and address of the informer will be kept strictly confidential.

