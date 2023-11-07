Amritsar radiologist Dr Amandeep Singh invited to Dubai international seminar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

Dr Amandeep Singh, professor of radiology at Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences, participated as faculty speaker at the International Annual Radiology Conference held in Dubai. Dr Singh was among the two radiologists invited from India.

Dr Amandeep Singh is the president-elect of Punjab Indian Radiological and Imaging Association for the year 2024.

Earlier this year, Dr Amandeep Singh was awarded the Dr Diwan Chand Aggarwal Memorial Oration and the Dr VP Lakhanpal Gold Medal Award at the 75th Annual National Conference of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association.

