City resident held with 1.72-kg heroin

Ludhiana, October 15
The Special Task Force (STF) wing of Ludhiana yesterday arrested an Amritsar-based man, a bank employee, and seized 1.72 kg heroin from him.
He has been identified as Manish Sharma, alias Mani (22), of Khand Wala mohalla in Amritsar.
STF Inspector Harbans Singh in a statement issued said a tip-off was received that the suspect, who was into the heroin smuggling trade, had been supplying heroin to his clients in the city for the past few months. He was on the way to Ishar Nagar from the Lohara side on a motorcycle (bearing registration no PB10JC4122).
He said to nab the suspect, the STF team laid a naka at a strategic place where the motorcycle-borne man was stopped for checking. During search of his bag, 1.72 kg of heroin was seized.
During preliminary questioning, he confessed that he was working with the loan department of IndusInd Bank on Pakhowal Road here. He used to bring heroin from some big heroin suppliers of Amritsar which he sell to his clients in the industrial hub.
He said he started the illegal trade to become rich in a short period and got arrested in a drug case for the first time. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.
