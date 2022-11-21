Civic body not collecting sewer charges from builders: AAP leader

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 20

Former district president of the Aam Aadmi Party and RTI activist Suresh Sharma has accused officials of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation of duping the MC treasury to serve their personal interests. Sharma alleged that he reminded the MC officials to collect the charges but they didn’t pay heed.

The Sewerage Board laid sewer line on the Ram Tirath Road and it was handed over to the MC. The colonisers have connected the sewer lines of their colony with the main sewer line on Ram Tirath Road without paying sharing charge of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore to the MC, causing it a huge financial loss MC. — Suresh Sharma, AAM Aadmi Party Former Dist prez and RTI activist

Suresh Sharma said the Amritsar Development Authority (ADA) issued licence to one of the major colonies on Ram Tirath Road in 2013.

The Sewerage Board laid sewer line on the Ram Tirath Road and it was handed over to the Municipal Corporation (MC). The colonisers have connected the sewer lines of their colony with the main sewer line on Ram Tirath Road without paying any charges.

“The coloniser didn’t pay the sharing charge of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore to the Municipal Corporation, which has caused a huge financial loss to the Municipal Corporation,” said Sharma. He said that he gave four reminders to the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and also filed complaints with the Principal Secretary, Local Government Department, Chandigarh, and the department’s Chief Vigilance Officer in November, but no action has been taken.

“Now, it is clear that the MC officials and colonisers caused a loss of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore to the MC treasury. I am preparing a report on all such scams in Amritsar and will submit this report to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann so that the money can be recovered,” he said.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer of the MC Manjit Singh stated that he has received a complaint in this regard and visited the colony thrice, but the colonisers were not available. He said the MC has issued a notice. “Action will be taken on Monday,” he assured.