Civic body seals school building

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 10

The Municipal Town Planning wing of the MC sealed an illegal under-construction school building in the Police Lines area here on Friday. A complaint was lodged by a local activist with the MC Commissioner.

Notices were issued to the builder of the school by the MTP wing, yet the builder did not stop the construction. Even the school management had issued an advertisement for the admission of students by mentioning that classes would start from March 2023 in the new building.

On January 15, the building was inaugurated during a function. Today, it was sealed by the MTP Department on the orders of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

Activist Suresh Sharma, complainant in the case, appreciated the MC Commissioner for taking the action and doing his duty honestly as per the law. The activist claimed that action was not possible during the Congress regime.