Civic body seals school building

Amritsar, February 10
The Municipal Town Planning wing of the MC sealed an illegal under-construction school building in the Police Lines area here on Friday. A complaint was lodged by a local activist with the MC Commissioner.
Notices were issued to the builder of the school by the MTP wing, yet the builder did not stop the construction. Even the school management had issued an advertisement for the admission of students by mentioning that classes would start from March 2023 in the new building.
On January 15, the building was inaugurated during a function. Today, it was sealed by the MTP Department on the orders of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi.
Activist Suresh Sharma, complainant in the case, appreciated the MC Commissioner for taking the action and doing his duty honestly as per the law. The activist claimed that action was not possible during the Congress regime.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...