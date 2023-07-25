Civic body survey to assess stray cattle numbers in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 24

In a recent survey, the Municipal Corporation found that a total of 535 stray cattle are roaming on city roads. The health wing staff of MC marked 126 locations, where they found these stray cattle.

On the directions of the state government, the Municipal Corporation has conducted a survey of stray animals in the city. The health department of MC formed 25 teams of sanitation staff, who covered all the city roads and street in a night. Most of the cattle were roaming around in herds. The teams found 535 stray animals, mainly bulls and calves. There are some specific locations which attract the stray cattle, especially vegetable and fruit markets. However, the MC staff identified 126 places during the survey where cattle were found.

However, the Municipal Corporation has been taking care of around 275 cows at the gaushala in Narayangarh Chheharta area but more infrastructure is needed to develop it. A cow shelter is also being constructed by the MC at Jhabbal Road. According to the health officials, around 300 cattle would be kept in this gaushala also.

The state government had issued instructions to all civic bodies to conduct a survey and send the report to the Local Bodies Department for developing the required infrastructure in the state. The MC has sent the report to the Local Bodies Department about the findings of the survey. However, health wing officials claimed that the number of stray cattle may increase in the coming days as people from nearby villages often leave their unproductive cattle in the city.