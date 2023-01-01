Civic body team visits illegal dairy on NRI’s land

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 31

On the directions of NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, a team of the Municipal Corporation visited the Ghanupur Kale area to get encroachment removed from an NRI’s land here yesterday.

There was a complaint that someone had encroached upon the NRI’s land in the Ghanupur Kale area. A dairy has been built on the land. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi immediately issued orders to Municipal Health Officer Kiran Kumar to visit the dairy and investigate the matter.

In his complaint to the minister, NRI Amandeep Singh stated that his father was a retired Army officer. He owned around 7 kanals of land in the Ghanupur Kale area. Someone had illegally occupied the land and built a dairy on it. He demanded the possession of his land.

On the orders of the MC Commissioner, Municipal Health Officer Kiran Kumar, Chief Sanitary Inspector Rakesh Marwah, Sanitary Inspector Ashok Kumar, along with a team of the police, visited the spot.

During the visit, it was found that there were over 100 cattle in the dairy and huge sheds were constructed inside it. The dairy owner, who also reached the spot, failed to produce any document to the Municipal Corporation team. He asked the MC team to give him one-month time to shift the dairy. He would vacate the land within a month.

On the instructions of the higher authorities, the MC team asked the dairy owner to give it in writing that he would vacate the land within a month. The team members told the dairy owner that if failed to do so, legal action would be taken against him.

Municipal Health Officer Kiran Kumar said the civic body had launched a campaign to remove illegal dairies being run within the Municipal Corporation limits.