Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, August 17

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) is going to conduct a geographic information system (GIS) survey to find the total number of properties and details about other existing infrastructure in the city.

It would help the civic body to improve the tax collection process, development works and keep a tab on civic problems being faced by residents.

MC Commissioner Rahul held a meeting with the corporation officials regarding the survey here today. Rahul said a tender for the GIS survey would be floated soon after an estimate is made of the cost of the project.

The survey would be conducted in a sector-wise manner, not ward-wise or zone-wise. The survey would be like a map portal in which details of any area can be accessed on one click of the mouse. —Rahul, MC Commissioner, Amritsar

He said the total number of buildings in the city, vacant plots, electricity and streetlight poles, CCTV cameras and infrastructure would be covered under the survey.

He said the survey would be conducted in a sector-wise manner, not ward-wise or zone-wise. Rahul said the survey would be like a map portal in which details of any area can be accessed on one click of the mouse. He told officials to study the survey patterns of other cities.

A committee has been constituted by Rahul to prepare the estimate for the project and decide the future course of action. The committee would prepare the estimate by August 25 and float the tenders.

The committee comprises Senior Town Planner Parampal Singh, Municipal Town Planner Narinder Sharma, Secretaries Rajinder Sharma and Vishal Wadhawan, Property Tax Superintendent and Programmer Mani Sharma. The committee would meet every day.

Joint MC Commissioner Hardeep Singh, Senior Town Planner Parampal Singh, Municipal Town Planners Narinder Sharma and Meharban Singh, Secretaries Rajendra Sharma and Vishal Wadhawan, Superintendents Davinder Babbar, Dharminder Jeet Singh and Mani Sharma were present at the meeting.

A survey was conducted by the civic body in 2014 as well. At that time, 3.58 lakh buildings and 75,000 vacant plots were surveyed in the city.

The GIS survey is expected to help increase the income of the Property Tax, Water Supply and Sewerage, Municipal Town Planning and Licence departments.