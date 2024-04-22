Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Tribune News Service

When it comes to solving sanitation problems and ensuring development in rural areas or periphery towns, hardly any political party takes the problems seriously let alone solving them. Even political leaders never visit rural areas and people to get to know of their predicament.

Most of the link roads in Amritsar district are in a pathetic condition. Residents of border villages and small towns claim that the previous Congress government and now the AAP government has ignored Amritsar areas as they have set the focus on the Malwa region.

A number of roads, re-laid during the SAD-BJP regime, are now in urgent need of repairs. The road projects approved during the Congress regime are yet to complete. PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO had announced to re-carpet some link roads a few months ago but projects are yet to take off.

A number of roads are in a pathetic condition in the Majitha Assembly constituency. The re-carpeting of the main road is still incomplete. The road outside the residence of AAP leader and constituency in charge Lally Majithia has been incomplete for the last two years. Commuters face inconvenience as stones strewn on the road prove a hurdle in the smooth movement of vehicles. Sanitation is another major issue plaguing residents of various towns. There is no proper lifting of garbage by local councils.

“Politicians never tire of making tall claims of development but the parties they are affiliated to are no more in power. Most villages and towns are deprived of basic amenities. Rural roads are rife with potholes with commuters experiencing a bumpy ride. The PWD and Mandi Board do not have funds to carry out a patchwork,” said Ravinder Singh, a resident of Majitha.

“The Akali government had re-carpeted the roads. After that the Capt (Amarinder) government ignored civic issues and now the AAP regime is ignoring border areas. The MLAs are unable to arrange funds for development. There is no infrastructure for solid waste management in small towns and villages,” said Gurpreet, another resident.

