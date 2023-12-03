Civil Hospital workers protest delay in salary

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, December 2

Outsourcing employees of the Civil Hospital organised a one-day sit-in in front of the office of Senior Medical Officer (SMO) here today. They were demanding release of their salaries not paid for the last five months. The protesters said they would intensify their agitation if salary was not released immediately. Harbans Singh and Jinder Kaur, while addressing the workers, said they were facing financial difficulties due to the delay in getting salaries.

The leaders condemned the state government and the department for a sorry state of affairs. The leaders said the employees were already working on a meagre salary and that even was not being paid. They said besides performing their regular duties, these workers were even forced to do other works like bandaging patients. They demanded to merge these employees in the department. Dr Kanwaljit Singh, SMO, said he was trying his best to release their salary and has written to the department concerned to allocate budget for them.

