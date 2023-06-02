CKD condemns attack on Sikh youths in Maharashtra

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 1

During a meeting held at the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) head office today, the CKD office-bearers and members strongly condemned the brutal beating of three Sikh children by a mob in Parbhani district of Maharashtra.

As per information, a Sikh youth, Kirpal Singh (14), has been killed in this incident, while two other Sikhs — Avtar Singh (16) and Arun Singh (15) — have been left seriously injured by a mob over a petty issue recently.

CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, while expressing grief, commented that the public beating of minor Sikh children to the extent of death by the mob, considering themselves above the law, is not only a heinous crime but a shame to humanity for hurting the sentiments of Sikh community.

The members expressed their concern and said that lives of minority Sikhs were still not safe in India and they were bound to become the victims of hate violence.

CKD honorary secretaries Swinder Singh Kathunangal and Ajit Singh Basra appealed to Maharashtra government and the police administration to ensure the safety of the lives and property of minority Sikhs through strict law and order.

They demanded to arrest all the culprits involved in this incident and give them exemplary punishment.

Others attending the meeting included resident president Santokh Singh Sethi, honorary additional secretary Jaspal Singh Dhillon, honorary joint secretary Sukhjinder Singh Prince, Sarjot Singh Sahni, Dr Atamjit Singh Basra, Iqbal Singh, Baldeep Singh, Dr Tarundeep Singh and others.