CKD condoles death of former CM Badal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 26

Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) office-bearers today expressed sorrow over the death of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

CKD president and Punjab minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar and secretary Swinder Singh Kathunangal said Badal had the honour of becoming the youngest and oldest chief minister of the country and was an instrumental figure in the political landscape of not only Punjab but the country. “During his long and distinguished political journey, he carved a distinct identity due to his qualities like administrative skill, wisdom and foresight. Such rare politicians who are respected by every party, are a source of inspiration for the young leaders,” said Nijjer.

He added that the valuable services rendered by Parkash Singh Badal for the development of the state will always be remembered.

CKD office-bearers and members expressed their condolences with the family. CKD members including Jagjit Singh, Sukhjinder Singh Prince, Sarabjit Singh Chhina, Suba Singh, Mandeep Singh and others also expressed grief over his death.