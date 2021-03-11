CKD experts to help restore water bodies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

A team of experts of Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) will work to restore and preserve heritage water bodies under mission “Amrit Sarovar-Jal Dharohar Sanrakshan” launched by the All-India Institute of Technical Education to revive, protect and develop the ancient and historical local water resources of the country.

The CKD Institute of Management of Technology has been made part of the mission by the Centre.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has identified over 300 historically important water bodies for surveying, protection and development. Under these, sarovar at Sri Harmandir Sahib and Sri Durgiana Mandir have also been listed. CKD IMT Principal, Dr Rajeev Mahajan, will be the investigator and Prof Jaideep Singh and Prof Harpreet Singh as nodal officers. Financial grant will be given to the college to carry out work on conservation.