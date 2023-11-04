CKD institutes to focus on tech-based learning

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

Commemorating the 121st foundation day of Chief Khalsa Diwan, the CKD management announced that educational institutions under it will be transformed into technology-based learning institutions.

CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that 50 schools being run under CKD will introduce interactive flat panels to improve teaching-learning pedagogy. Adopting emerging educational tools is the need of the hour to keep pace with technological advancements, he said, adding that classrooms will also introduce features of connectivity like wireless internet and QR code for smooth activities and exams.

Along with this, ‘Nirgunyara Patra’ and ‘Khalsa Advocate’, under the Khalsa Tract Society established in 1894 by Bhai Veer Singh, founder of Diwan, are being published by CKD and a Bhai Veer Singh Literary Study Centre is also going to be established soon. He said that at present, CKD is undertaking the construction of world class ultra-modern schools at Urban Estate in Batala and at Attari.

The CKD has already inaugurated a school at Attari. The school is going to be constructed as an institute with hi-tech learning tools, along with parks, playgrounds for hockey, football, running tracks and an indoor sports halls. These sports grounds and halls would be available for school students and outsiders.

