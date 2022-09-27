CKD okays budget for two mega events

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 26

The Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) organised a meeting of the executive committee at Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib chaired by president Inderbir Singh Nijjar. During the meeting, the educational committee discussed the 21st Schools Tournament-2022 starting on October 7 and the schedule of the 67th International Sikh Educational Conference to be held on December 3, 4, 5, 2022 at Sri Guru Harikrishan International School, Ranjit Avenue.

During the two events to be hosted by (CKD), budgets for events held during the days were approved. Inderbir Singh Nijjer said the city will be decorated before the commencement of the conference and kirtan, exhibitions, seminars, light and sound, kirtan durbar, felicitations, langar arrangements will be held during the three day event. “The conference is dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh ji to get the support required for organisations related to Bhai Vir Singh and to connect maximum social, religious and other intellectual sections of society with his legacy. The dharam prachar committee will be overseeing the organisation of the event and religious programs will be held in each village of district,” he said.