CKD students visit Coca Cola plant

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The CKD Institute of Management and Technology, Amritsar, running under the Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society organised an academic visit to Coca Cola plant with an aim to aware the students about the practical implication of various subject-oriented concepts of their study mentioned in the class curriculum. The students and staff of commerce and management department visited in different departments of Coca Cola and interacted with officials of the plant. They led students to production units to see the manufacturing of glass bottles and PET bottles. The students also got to know how water gets purified, how the sugar and flavour gets added and bottles filling sections and packaging units were also visited.

First day at nursery school

DAV School, Cantonment branch, welcomed the tiny tots on the first day of playpen and nursery. The students were greeted with a tilak and havan ceremony and creating an atmosphere of warmth and excitement. Following the ceremony, children and their parents were engaged in fun activities and interactive session to gain insight into the school ethos and curriculum. The kindergarten block showcased the vibrant learning environment. An array of activities and games were planned for the blooming buds to make the transition from a secure home to another safe and secure environment of the school. School principal Dr Pallavi Sethi extended her heartfelt gratitude to the parents. She thanked the parents for their strong hand holding and showing trust in school.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chief Khalsa Diwan #Sikhs