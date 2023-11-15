CKD to hold workshop to revive Gurmat music soon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 14

The Dharam Prachar Committee of Chief Khalsa Diwan has announced a two-day workshop dedicated to the forthcoming Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev. This was decided in a meeting held under the chairmanship of CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar. The workshops will be held with the aim of reviving the ancient kirtan tradition with tanti saaj, adopted and propagated by the Gurus.

“These workshops have been designed to create awareness and educate about the traditional tanti saaj which were string instruments used for kirtan. During the workshop, the students would be trained about Gurmat music using these tanti saaj,” informed Dr Nijjer.

The Sikh scholars addressing the workshop will also educate students about the four Sahibzadas and prominent events in Sikh history.

