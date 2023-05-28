CKD to open new schools in Batala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

CKD president and Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Saturday laid the foundation stone of new CKD schools in Urban Estate, Batala, and the schools are estimated to be completed by November.

Dr Nijjar said the purchase of six acres of land to elevate a CKD school in the border area of Attari, where it proposed to open a sports academy, has been made. Dr Nijjer presided over the general house Meeting of the CKD, where these announcements were made.

With a view to creating a unique identity of the CKD at the global level and to establish a connection with the Sikh community worldwide through social media, a decision to rope in services of Bhupinder Singh, a member from the US, was also taken. During the meeting, it was also decided to start vocational courses in Diwan schools after 10+2 under the efforts to stop young generation from migrating to foreign countries.

CKD members said they had purchased land adjacent to Hoshiarpur CKD school for its expansion and starting classes in the ultra-modern newly built block at Gopalpur, Majhwind. In view of the increasing number of students in CKD Basant Avenue School, it was decided to open an ICSC school on two acres of land on Airport Road, Amritsar.